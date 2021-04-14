Dimman Reveals Debut Album "Songs And Tales Of Grievance" Details; Posts New Music Video "Paroxysm" Online

Finnish modern melodic death metal band Dimman is set to release their debut album, "Songs And Tales of Grievance"; on July 30th via Inverse Records. The band’s modern melodeath combines beautiful melodies, heavy compositions and technical musicality into a unique ensemble. In addition to the diverse instrumentation, Dimman’s two vocalists create a distinctive and balanced soundscape.

The band has released thier first single; "Paroxysm." The official video is available below.

Guitarist Jaakko Yli-Sorvari : "'Paroxysm' showcases all the elements Dimman is made of. Beautiful melodies, heavy riffing and technical musicianship are all married together forming a catchy soundscape. 'Paroxysm' tells the story of human arrogance and the clouding of one’s judgement.”

The album addresses all the grievances and insecurities that cause misery to both individuals and communities. The incapability to be able to affect the injustices results in frustration, which can be heard from every song on the album.

Tracklist:

1. Ambuscade

2. Paroxysm

3. Obscenity

4. Contretemps

5. Morbus

6. Progradation

7. Imprudence

8. Memoria

9. Umbra

10. The Mist