Beyond The Black Announces Acoustic Livestream Show

German symphonic metal outfit Beyond The Black has announced that they will be airing a special acoustic livestream show this Friday (16th.) The set will feature guest appearances from members of Eluveitie, In Extremo and Feurschwanz. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Pandemic times cause huge challenges, but also encourage new, brave steps. If you know us, you know we’re not the type of band to close our eyes and wait till all of it is over! So we put all of our love and resources (that we’d normally put into a tour right now) into an event that will take an approach on the very core of our music and that will be EPIC!

"We proudly present: Origins - The Online Acoustic Experience

"The first Beyond The Black acoustic concert ever, performed as an online show! It will feature exclusive new arrangements, an extended band line-up and stunning visual production, not in a classic stage setting, but in a film-like environment. So acoustic means in that case: bringing the full BTB concert energy to your home screens in a way that you’ve never seen before!

"Get your TV ready, check your beer stock and prepare your sound system for some acoustic double bass fills: April 16th, 08:30pm (CET), is the day!"

"We are so happy about the amazing musical guests for our streaming concert, Origins - The Online Acoustic Experience, that we want to introduce them all to you right away. So, welcome with us:

"Fabienne Erni of Eluveitie, Micha Rhein of In Extremo, and of course Ben Metzner from Feuerschwanz and dArtagnan!

"Get your ticket bundle for Origins now and join this great event here."