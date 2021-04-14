Shamael Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Melancholie Der Engel"

Italian atmospheric funeral doom project Shamael premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Melancholie Der Engel", which will be out in stores April 15th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Negre PlanY (Spain).

Check out now "Melancholie Der Engel" in its entirety below.