Goregäng (The Absence, Inhuman Condition Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For Their Cover Of White Zombie’s “Electric Head, Part 1 (The Agony)”

posted Apr 14, 2021 at 2:22 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of The Absence

Band Photo: The Absence (?)

Goregäng - featuring Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg of The Absence/Inhuman Condition - premiere the below music video for their take on White Zombie‘s “Electric Head, Part 1 (The Agony)“. That cover version is off the group’s new EP “Long Live The Grime“, due out April 30th via Listenable Insanity Records.

Tells Nordberg:

“I don’t think there was a whole lot of planning went into the cover. Most of our ideas come to life really quick. I think I had a passing idea that it would be cool to cover with this band, then I think I just pumped the music out and surprised Jeramie, then the next day we just had a blast coming up with all the sound effects and noises for the song, and laying down the vocals. We wanted to do a super 90’s style video for the song as well, just something fun, and I think we nailed it. Old horror movies, dancers, aviator sunglasses…classic Zombie!”

