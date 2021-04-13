Allegaeon Enters The Studio To Record New Album, Launches Patreon

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

After releasing their latest album, "Apoptosis," to critical acclaim in 2019, Allegaeon toured the world in support of it, joining the likes of Obscura, Fallujah, and more on the road, before heading back into writing mode last year. Now, Allegaeon is ready to enter the studio to begin recording this sixth full-length, with Dave Otero (Flatline Audio) at the helm once again.

Allegaeon comments: "Since the cancellation of our US headlining tour in April 2020, we have been hard at work writing a new album and now, one year later, we are ready to get into the studio to record it in preparation for release. Starting April 19th, we'll be spending the following month at Flatline Audio in Denver, Colorado with our long-time engineer and good friend Dave Otero. This album is a milestone in our career as a band for a lot of different reasons, and because of that, we want to share as much of the recording experience with you as possible. We'll be making regular updates to our usual social media accounts, as well as exclusive live-streams and in-studio interviews via our Patreon (www.patreon.com/allegaeon), so be sure to follow and subscribe wherever you are able."

This upcoming album will also be the first to feature Jeff Saltzman (drums). Allegaeon comments: "We are proud to announce that we will be joined in the studio by drummer Jeff Saltzman (Unflesh, Aversed) for the entirety of the recording process. Jeff's creative input and remarkable skill behind the kit has been an invaluable asset to the band during the writing process of this newest album, and we are overjoyed to bring him into the fold. Watch his unique take on our song 'Extremophiles (B)' in the playthrough video below and give him a warm welcome.

"Thank you for reading & for all of your continued support as we move forward collectively through 2021 and into a new era of Allegaeon."