Within Temptation Reschedules "Worlds Collide" Tour Dates With Evanescence To 2022

Due to the ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that local authorities will be able to provide a safe environment in which their European fans can thoroughly enjoy shows by September of this year, Within Temptation and Evanescence have unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their highly anticipated co-headline "Worlds Collide" Tour to Spring 2022.

Despite not being able to tour, Within Temptation are still moving full speed ahead, having released two singles during the lockdown. ‘Entertain You’ and 'The Purge’ have exceeded all expectations, both peaking in the Top 20 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart and receiving worldwide airplay. Fans can expect the band to release brand new music soon, and in the meantime can enjoy their vast re-released catalogue on all digital streaming platforms.

The band commented "This is definitely not what we've wished for, but reality tells us otherwise: we have to postpone the Worlds Collide Tour. Although we can't make the current situation better than it is, we hope to put a BIG smile on your faces again soon, because... We haven't been sitting still and we have a LOT of cool stuff coming up for you! Until then, stay safe. And you know what? Third time's a charm, so see you in March or April 2022!"

Evanescence kept busy during lockdown and released 4 new singles as well as finishing the recording of their new album – the just-released "The Bitter Truth" which reached #1 on iTunes in 22 countries, #2 in Germany and #4 in the UK charts. They are also launching a special graphic anthology series "Echoes From The Void," in collaboration with Heavy Metal Entertainment which is inspired by The Bitter Truth cuts.

In a message to fans the band said "Well guys, we have to push this back one more time. We hate to make you wait longer but we are absolutely determined to make this tour we’ve all been looking forward to happen, so check out the new dates. We will be counting the days till we finally get to celebrate all this new music together. In the meantime, stay safe, stay sane, and keep your head banging to The Bitter Truth! You will have no excuse not to know every word by next spring! We love you!"

The two bands will return to the road on March 16th 2022 in Leipzig, Germany, include dates in Leeds, London, Glasgow and Birmingham in the UK and wrap in Zurich, Switzerland on April 15th. All existing tickets & VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

The tour dates are as follows:

Mar 16th - Germany, Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena^

Mar 17th - Germany, Berlin, Velodrom^

Mar 18th - Poland, Gliwice, Arena Gliwice^

Mar 20th - Belgium, Brussels, Palais 12^

Mar 21st - Belgium, Brussels, Palais 12^

Mar 23rd - Germany, Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle^

Mar 24th - Luxembourg, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal^

Mar 26th - Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle^ **

Mar 28th - Italy, Milan, Mediolanum Forum Milan^

Mar 30th - France, Paris, Accorhotels Arena^

Apr 1st - Germany, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena~

Apr 4th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena~

Apr 5th - UK, London, The 02~

Apr 7th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena~

Apr 8th - UK, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham~

Apr 11th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome~

Apr 12th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome~

Apr 13th - Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle~

Apr 15th - Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion~

** Due to overwhelming demand the Munich show has been upgraded to Olympiahalle. Tickets purchased for the Zenith are still valid.

^ Smash Into Pieces support

~ Veridia support