Headline News
Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Band Photo: Exodus (?)
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has revealed that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. Today Tom begins his treatment and hopes his story helps to raise awareness.
Important statement from our man Tom Hunting:
"Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It's a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February. I'm making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I'm not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I've learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it's a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it's empowering, and you're 1 step closer to killing it!
"Ok, you've heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically! I'm gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!
"We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I'm stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! CHEERS!!!"
We at Metal Underground send only our best wishes to Tom, his family and bandmates at this difficult time.
