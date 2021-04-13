Timo Tolkki's Avalon Reveals New Album "The Enigma Birth" Details

Frontiers Music Srl is proud to announce the fourth album from Timo Tolkki's Avalon, which once again features a slew of talented guest vocalists alongside the Finnish guitar maestro. The first single from the album, "Master Of Hell," is out today and features up-and-coming Brazilian singer Raphael Mendes, whose own band Icon Of Sin are about to drop their debut album. The album will be released on June 18th.

Tolkki began working on songs for this new record in the spring of 2020 and enlisted regular collaborator Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere, Archon Angel, Sweet Oblivion) to co-write and produce it. As per previous Avalon albums, ‘The Enigma Birth’ features a supporting cast of singers that this time around includes James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Jake E (ex-Amaranthe, Cyrha), Marina La Torraca (Phantom Elite, Exit Eden), Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers), Raphael Mendes (Icon Of Sin), Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra, Eternal Idol), Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic) and the Norwegian YouTube vocal star and actor PelleK.

Everything that listeners could want from one of the true masters of his art, ‘The Enigma Birth’ features Tolkki’s trademark fast songs with catchy hooks, some outstanding mid-tempo songs and a pair of power ballads thrown into the mix that results in a wonderfully balanced album. This is Timo Tolkki at his best, back and ready to reclaim his seat on the Power Metal throne!

The Avalon Metal Opera series was conceived nearly a decade ago when the Finnish composer, producer and guitarist Timo Tolkki decided to move forward in his career after leaving Stratovarius, the iconic power metal band he had co-founded in the mid ’80s. Already established as one of the figureheads of the genre, he wanted to expand his horizons and work on a project that would allow him to express his creativity and push the boundaries of classic metal. A debut album entitled "The Land Of New Hope" was released in 2013 and charted in several countries (including the Finnish Top 10). Featuring internationally acclaimed singers and musicians such as Michael Kiske (Helloween), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe), Russell Allen (Symphony X), Sharon Den Adel (Within Temptation), Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Alex Holzwarth (Rhapsody), Jens Johansson (Stratovarius, Rainbow) and Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater), it set the template for further albums, with "Angels Of The Apocalypse" arriving a year later and boasting a vocal cast that included Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Simone Simons (Epica), Fabio Lione (Eternal Idol, Rhapsody, Angra), David DeFeis (Virgin Steele), Zak Stevens (Archon Angel, Savatage), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic).

Producer Aldo Lonobile joined Tolkki for 2019’s successful "Return To Eden," which included contributions from renowned Dutch singer Anneke Van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering), plus Zak Stevens (ex-Savatage), Todd Michael Hall (Riot V), Mariangela Demurtas (Tristania, Ardours) and Eduard Hovinga (ex-Elegy).

Tracklisting:

1. The Enigma Birth feat. Pellek

2. I Just Collapse feat. Caterina Nix

3. Memories feat. Caterina Nix, Brittney Slayes

4. Master Of Hell feat. Raphael Mendes

5. Beautiful Lie feat. James LaBrie

6. Truth feat. Jake E

7. Another Day feat. Marina La Torraca

8. Beauty And War feat. Raphael Mendes

9. Dreaming feat. Fabio Lione

10. The Fire And The Sinner feat. Jake E & Brittney Slayes

11. Time feat. Marina La Torraca

12. Without Fear feat. Fabio Lione