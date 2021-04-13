Magg Dylan Releases New Music Video "Pawns"

Virginian alternative metal outfit Magg Dylan has posted a new music video online for the song, "Pawns." You can check it out below.

Vocalist Suzanne De Iulio stated: "'Pawns' is about feeling controlled. It's about more than what the lyrics appear. I was really nervous about the honesty in our lyrics for 'Pawns.' We just felt so defeated. Brucifer and I were sitting on the beach in the Outer Banks after some 2020 events thinking we still have the sun and our stories to tell. The funniest part was when we did the bridge. Brucifer looked at me and said 'Really? That's what you want to say there? You're an intelligent evolving woman and that's what you want to say?' I responded, 'That's how I feel and it's honest frustration. That's what is coming out.''