Holding Absence Posts New Music Video "Nomoreroses" Online
With less than a week to go until the release of "The Greatest Mistake Of My Life," Holding Absence have revealed a video for their thunderous fourth single "nomoreroses."
Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments "We’re super excited to release nomoreroses on the homestretch before TGMOML comes out next week! The song is definitely a heavier and more progressive track than people have heard from us in a while, which is perfect as it represents just how varied the record is. nomoreroses is lyrically a song about a sour relationship with god, looking at how hard it can be to believe in a god that seemingly doesn’t believe in you."
