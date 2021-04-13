Go Ahead And Die Featuring Max Cavalera Discusses Songwriting And Recording In New Album Trailer

Go Ahead And Die, the latest project from Soulfly/ex Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, which also features his son Igor Amadeus Cavalera and drummer Zach Coleman, has posted a new trailer online for their eponymous debut album. You can check it out below. "Go Ahead And Die," is set to be released through Nuclear Blast Records on June 11th.

Tracklisting:

1. Truckload Full Of Bodies

2. Toxic Freedom

3. I.C.E. Cage

4. Isolated/Desolated

5. Prophet's Prey

6. Punisher

7. El Cuco

8. G.A.A.D.

9. Worth Less Than Piss

10. (In The) Slaughterline

11. Roadkill