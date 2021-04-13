Crypta Releases "From The Ashes" Behind The Scenes Video Part 1

Brazilian/Dutch death metal band Crypta, featuring former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, has posted the first part of a video documenting a behind the scenes look at their first music video, "From The Ashes." You can check it out below. The music video itself was released last Wednesday, along with the details of their debut album, "Echoes Of The Soul," which will be unleashed on June 11th through Napalm Records.

Vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira says about the song: "The song is basically about the well-known tale of the phoenix, but in a more philosophical sense. It talks about the ever-changing cycles of life, about the many endings and beginnings we have to go through, about how many old versions of ourselves need to figuratively die in order for us to keep growing and evolving as human beings, and finally, about building resilience to endure all these rebirths."