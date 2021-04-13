Crypta Releases "From The Ashes" Behind The Scenes Video Part 1
Brazilian/Dutch death metal band Crypta, featuring former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, has posted the first part of a video documenting a behind the scenes look at their first music video, "From The Ashes." You can check it out below. The music video itself was released last Wednesday, along with the details of their debut album, "Echoes Of The Soul," which will be unleashed on June 11th through Napalm Records.
Vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira says about the song: "The song is basically about the well-known tale of the phoenix, but in a more philosophical sense. It talks about the ever-changing cycles of life, about the many endings and beginnings we have to go through, about how many old versions of ourselves need to figuratively die in order for us to keep growing and evolving as human beings, and finally, about building resilience to endure all these rebirths."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Paradise Lost Announces UK Tour With Moonspell
- Next Article:
Go Ahead And Die Shares New Album Trailer
0 Comments on "Crypta Releases Part 1 Of Behind The Scenes Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.