Paradise Lost Announces "Obsidian Moon" UK Tour Dates With Moonspell
Following on from the release of their new album ‘Obsidian’ in May 2020, Paradise Lost finally bring their masterpiece live on stage in February 2022. Today, the British gothic metal legends announce their "Obsidian Moon" tour, featuring special guests Moonspell.
Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes says:
"We're looking forward to doing a full UK tour again and playing some long-awaited shows in support of 'Obsidian', and who better to bring along for some of the ride than our old friends from Portugal, Moonspell?
"Thanks to you all for your continued support during these crazy times, and we hope to see you there. Until then, stay safe and stay well. Cheers, x."
Fernando Ribeiro from Moonspell adds:
"We couldn’t think of a more perfect way of getting back to touring than to join forces with the mighty Paradise Lost, a group we always looked up to and that helped ignite our very own existence as a band."
The tour dates are as follows:
February 5th, 2022 - Leeds, UK - The Warehouse (Obsidian Album Launch Show)
February 6th, 2022 - Colchester, UK - Arts Centre
February 7th, 2022 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
February 8th, 2022 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
February 9th, 2022 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill
February 11th, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage*
February 12th, 2022 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside*
February 13th, 2022 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill*
February 14th, 2022 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms*
February 16th, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy*
February 17th, 2022 - Bristol, UK - SWX*
February 18th, 2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom*
*with Moonspell
Tickets will be on sale from Friday, April 16th, 11.00AM CET on.
You can buy tickets here:
http://www.paradiselost.co.uk/tour/
