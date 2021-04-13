Akiavel Premiere New Song "Pentagram Tattoo" From Upcoming New Album "Vae Victis"
Melodic death metal band Akiavel premiere a new advance track, “Pentagram Tattoo” from their forthcoming new album "Vae Victis". The new song follows their recent single and video “Frozen Beauties” which we include below as well.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Akiavel Premiere New Song 'Pentagram Tattoo'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.