Spiter Premiere New Track & Music Video "I Am Dracula" From Upcoming New EP "Draconian Death Curse"
Philadelphia-based blackened punk/metal band Spiter premiere a new song and music video named "I Am Dracula", taken from their upcoming new EP "Draconian Death Curse". The album comes out on April 22nd.
