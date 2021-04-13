Solstice Premiere New Song "Ignite" From Upcoming New Album "Casting The Die"
Florida death/thrash outfit Solstice premiere a new song called "Ignite", taken from their upcoming new album "Casting The Die". The effort is out April 23rd on Emanzipation Productions.
Tells guitarist Dennis Muñoz:
“Casting the Die is definitely more akin to the first two album’s sound and style as opposed to To Dust, but there are some fresh elements on this new one that weren’t overly prevalent in the past, such as Marcel’s bass playiny — you’ll actually find some nice slap parts on here, and something else that wasn’t done too much before that you’ll find on the new one is the trade off solos, a lot of Muñoz/Taylor action going on. [Lyrically], we usually like to leave the meaning of things up to the listener to get their own subjective perspective. Let’s just say this one is about prevailing through life’s obstacles — not second guessing when opportunity presents itself — and leaving behind a legacy you can look back on and be proud of. Success is when preparation meets opportunity.”
