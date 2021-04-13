Angstskríg Premiere New Song & Music Video "Skyggespil" From Upcoming New Album

Denmark’s black metal duo Angstskríg premiere a new song and music video entitled "Skyggespil", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be released on May 28 via Despotz Records.

Check out now "Skyggespil" below.

Explain the band:

“The black wanderers continue their journey through the Nordic wonderland from bright, snow-covered, frozen lakes into the darkness of the cave, where shadows roam. Do we believe in shadows? Or do we step out of the cave and into the light? Skyggespil (‘Shadow Play’) is both the title track and the album opener, so there’s a lot of pressure on this precious melody. However, it displays a variety of elements that are key to Angstskríg’s eclectic, yet, particular Nordic flavor, which obviously goes perfectly with Attila Vörös’ tasty Hungarian seasoning.”