The Blood of Christ Premiere New Music Video For "Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1"

The Blood of Christ (aka Blood of Christ) premiere a new music video for "Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1", taken from their split release with Japanese band Vomit Remnants. The album is called "Eastern Beast – Western Wolf" and it dropped last December via CDN.

Check out now "Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1" below.



