Gojira Releases New Lyric Video "Into The Storm"

French death metal favourites Gojira has released a new lyric video for the song, "Into The Storm." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Fortitude," which is set to be released on April 30th through Roadrunner Records.

Vocalist / guitarist Joe Duplantier elaborated on "Into The Storm" remarking; "This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience. Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!"