AC/DC Vocalist To Release Autobiography "The Lives Of Brian" In October

AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson has announced that he will be releasing his autobiography, "The Lives Of Brian: AC/DC, Me, And The Making Of Back In Black," through Morrow Avon Books on October 26th. A trailer for the book can be seen below.

Says Brian: "I've had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th."

Johnson joined Aussie icons AC/DC in 1980, having previously fronted rock band Geordie from 1971 to 1978. He was first brought to the band's attention by their late vocalist Bon Scott, who was amazed by Johnson when seeing a Geordie concert, where the singer fell to the floor and continued singing while writhing around, eventually being wheeled off the stage in what was initially thought to be part of the show, but was later revealed to be appendicitis.

His first album with the band was the instant classic, "Back In Black," which went on to become the second biggest selling album of all time, behind Michael Jackson's, "Thriller." AC/DC were soon megastars and released a number of other acclaimed albums such as, "For Those About To Rock We Salute You" "The Razors Edge" and "Black Ice."