Primal Fear Releases "I Will Be Gone" Music Video Featuring Former Nightwish Singer Tarja Turunen

Band Photo: Primal Fear (?)

Last week, German power metal veterans Primal Fear released a new, five track EP entitled, "I Will Be Gone." The band has now posted a music video online for the title track, featuring former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen. You can check it out below.

"There were three famous vocalists on our final wish list," Mat Sinner comments. "That it was Tarja who got involved in this song is a matter of pure joy for all of us. Working together on the song and video was relaxed and professional – a great experience also because Tarja’s and Ralf’s voices go together incredibly well. Now, we can expand the ‘Metal Commando’ saga with a unique chapter. We’re all really proud of this single."

The Finnish icon Tarja Turunen can only agree: "I was very happy to receive the invitation to take part in Primal Fear's beautiful song ‘I Will Be Gone’. We started our careers nearly at the same time many years ago, and finally got a chance to work together. I love the song and personally it helped me to stay connected and rock again, even if just at the studio this time. I really hope that people will like this collaboration and that it will bring them joy especially during these difficult times we are living through at the moment."

The track "I Will Be Gone" showcases Primal Fear's mellow, bittersweet side. The song, fragile and touching, gets an altogether new and deeply melancholic vibe with Tarja’s unbelievably emotional performance, showcasing a different facet of Primal Fear. Yet, it’s not the only gift they deliver on this 5-track sensation - "Vote Of No Confidence" is an all-new, previously unreleased beast of a song. Clocking in at over six minutes, this storming, furious anthem gives a brilliant glimpse of things to come. Previously only available as bonus tracks on the limited Metal Commando digipack, three more tracks complete this release; enchanting guitar instrumental "Rising Fear," massive mid-tempo smasher ‘Leave Me Alone’, and heavy metal monument "Second To None," making "I Will Be Gone" so much more than just another off shoot of a successful album.