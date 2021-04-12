"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Osiah Shares New Music Video "Temporal Punishment"

posted Apr 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Northern England's most ferocious metal band, Osiah, have released their brutal new single "Temporal Punishment." Premiered via Knotfest, you can watch the video for "Temporal Punishment" below. The single is taken from the band's forthcoming LP, Loss, which will be released 7th May via Unique Leader.

Osiah comment on 'Temporal Punishment':

"'Temporal Punishment' is a great introduction to Osiah if you’ve never heard of us before, it utilises all the elements of this genre that we love and have adhered to over the years through sheer enjoyment. If you enjoyed our single ‘The Eye of the Swarm’ but wondered if Osiah is still going to maintain their unique style of speed and groove, we promise you that this single will certainly cater towards those death metal tastes, whilst simultaneously showcasing the diversity of the record that’s to come."

