King Of Asgard Premiere New Song "kvikr" From Upcoming New Album "Svartrviðr"
Swedish blackened viking metal band King Of Asgard premiere a new song entitled "kvikr", taken from their upcoming new album "Svartrviðr". The record is set for a May 28 release by the Trollmusic label.
