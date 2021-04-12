Frynask Premiere New Song "Niðamyrkr" From Upcoming New Album "VII – Kenoma"

Bonn, Germany-based atmospheric black metal unit Frynask premiere a new song named "Niðamyrkr", taken from their upcoming new album "VII – Kenoma". The effort will be released by Ván Records on April 30th.





Tell Ván Records:

"The album conceptually traces the depths of Musibatname, the Book of Suffering, written by the thirteenth-century Persian poet and mystic Fariduddin Attar“. It appears that pre-orders will begin on April 16th."