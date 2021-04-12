Gadget Premiere New Song & Music Video "C.O.N.T.R.O.L" From Upcoming New Split Release
Gävle, Sweden-based grindcore/deathgrind outfit Gadget premiere a new song and music video "C.O.N.T.R.O.L", taken from their forthcoming split with Swedish band Retaliation. The album will be released in mid-May on Sweden’s De:Nihil Records, Make Way! Tapes & Records, and Triumph Beast.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
