Circle of Sighs Premiere Title Track From Upcoming New Album "Narci"
Progressive synth-doom project Circle of Sighs premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Narci". The record is due out on June 4th via Metal Assault Records.
Check out now the music video for "Narci" streaming below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Circle of Sighs Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.