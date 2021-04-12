Inferno Premiere New Song "Ekstasis of the Continuum" From Upcoming New Album "Paradeigma (Phosphenes of Aphotic Eternity)"
Inferno premiere their second advance track entitled "Ekstasis of the Continuum", taken from their forthcoming new album "Paradeigma (Phosphenes of Aphotic Eternity)", which will be released by Debemur Morti Productions on May 7th.
Check out now "Ekstasis of the Continuum" below.
