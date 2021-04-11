Neurosurgery Premiere New Song "Invitation" From Upcoming New Album "Invitation To Die"
Helsinki, Finland-based slamming brutal death metal band Neurosurgery premiere a new song entitled "Invitation", taken from their upcoming new album "Invitation To Die". The record will be out in stores later this year via CDN Records.
Check out now "Invitation " below.
