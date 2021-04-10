Kataan (Astronoid, Ex-Vattnet Viskar) Premiere New Single “Abyss”
Kataan - featuring ex-Vattnet Viskar singer/guitarist Nicholas Thurnbury and Astronoid vocalist/guitarist Brett Boland, premiere their new advance track and video “Abyss“. The song is taken from their self-titled EP, due out on May 07th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venues Premiere New Single & NSFW Music Video
- Next Article:
Genune Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Kataan (Astronoid, Ex-Vattnet Viskar) Debut Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.