ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere Debut Single “Diazepam”

ten56., the new band led by ex-Betraying The Martyrs singer Aaron Matts, premiere their debut single “Diazepam“, streaming via YouTube below:

Comments Matts of “Diazepam“:

“As is the case for all of the tracks on the record, it’s been a true battle putting the thoughts I have into words on paper; the song’s true meanings are there to be found inside the lyrics, and given the nature of the subject matters I don’t feel super comfortable going too deeply into the gritty details. I’ve done my best to put it all out there in these tracks so I feel there’s nothing left to say, plus therapists are expensive, hence the birth of ten56..”

He adds:

“We’ve been working on this silently for over a year and have a lot of surprises all backed up and ready to go; I can confidently say that no matter what people’s first impressions of our first single may be, they should not be hasty to form an opinion until they have heard the whole upcoming record, each single is going to a shock to the system, that I am sure of!

As for the guys in the band, it’s been a help being in the game for over ten years, it started with Arnaud, then together we hand picked from our close friends who we knew would be the perfect fit, and fuck me we lucked out, everyone is so sick.”