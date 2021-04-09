Flotsam And Jetsam Releases New Music Video "Burn The Sky"

Legendary thrash metallers Flotsam And Jetsam have unveiled the first single of their upcoming studio album "Blood in the Water" via the official music video for the pummeling track "Burn the Sky" which can be watched below.

"While we were in the process of selecting which songs we would use for the album’s videos, ‘Burn the Sky’ was the only one that was on everyone’s lists consistently" – commented front-man Eric A.K. during a full-band video interview aired this past Friday via Bravewords and Sonic Perspectives – "This track has some guitar work by Mike and Steve that are second to none.

"We really had a hell of a time figuring out which songs actually include in this album, because we don’t feel we have any fillers" – added guitarist Michael Gilbert. When asked about why the band’s sound have evolved throughout the last albums to a much heavier output, he said: "I don’t want anyone feeling we are getting fucking old. As long as we continue doing this, we are gonna bring it. Our sound changed through the years influenced by many factors, but what you are listening to now is who we are and will continue to be.

"The recording of this album was very much a natural process, we really worked together as a team to make sure that everything that needed to be on the record, was indeed on it. I haven’t listened to it for a while and I went back and listened recently, and it really gives the impression that we are really angry." commented drummer Ken Mary

"Blood In The Water,” which is set to be released on June 4th via AFM Records, was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf), who also worked on the band’s previous record “The End of Chaos,” released on January 18th, 2019.