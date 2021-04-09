Fear Factory Reveals New Album Title; New Single "Disruptor" To Be Released Next Week

Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares has posted a new video online, in which he confirmed that the band will be releasing, "Aggression Continuum" their first album in five years, later in 2021. Next Friday (April 16th,) Fear Factory will also release a new single entited, "Disruptor" and begin taking pre-orders for "Aggression Continuum." Vocals on the album were handled by longtime singer Burton C. Bell, though following the recording, he quit the group, citing "consistent series of dishonest representations and unfounded accusations from past and present band members."