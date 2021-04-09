Headline News

Razor Shares Snippet Of New Song "A Bitter Pill"; New Album "Cycle Of Contempt" Expected Later This Year

Canadian thrash metal legends Razor has posted a clip of a song entitled, "A Pitter Pill," their first new song in twenty four years. The snippet can be heard in the latest YouTube video from guitarist Dave Carlo, which can be seen below, during which, Carlo reveals that a new album entitled, "Cycle Of Contempt" will hopefully be released later this year. This will mark the Ontario veteran's first studio album since the 1997 release, "Decibels."

More details will be revealed as soon as they become available.