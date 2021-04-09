Sabaton Posts New Music Video "The Royal Guard" Online

After the huge success of Sabaton's latest single, "Livgardet," the Swedish metal giants return today and add a cherry on the cake on the homage to the Swedish Royal Guard. Today, the band releases the English version of the song, "The Royal Guard." You can check it out below. "The Royal Guard" comes with an impressive music video setting new standards for all releases to follow.

"Our new song, 'The Royal Guard,' is about the great story of one of the oldest military regiments in the world, formed in the area where Sabaton hail from," comments Sabaton main songwriter and bassist, Pär Sundstrom. "We are aware that we cannot make the Swedish Empire MKII happen even if we wanted. We had our chance some 300 years ago... But it was amazing to write about Swedish history again after nearly ten years since we wrote Carolus Rex."