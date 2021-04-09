Mystic Festival In Gdansk, Poland Rescheduled To 2022
Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)
The pandemic situation in Poland and in the rest of the world has forced the organizers of Mystic Festival to be rescheduled to June 2-4 of 2022. Judas Priest have confirmed they will headline the festival. The updated line-up changes, if any, will be announced over the next year.
