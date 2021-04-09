Reality Grey Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Powerblast" From Upcoming New Album "Beneath This Crown"

Italy’s melodic death metal outfit Reality Grey premiere a new track and lyric video called "Powerblast", taken from their upcoming new record "Beneath This Crown". The effort will be out on May 7th 2021 via Blood Blast Dist.

Check out now "Powerblast" below.

Explain the band:

“‘Powerblast’ has a different flavour compared to everything we’ve done in the past. Once again, we wanted to experiment with our music, especially with grooves. For sure [this] is one of the heaviest songs on the album; it’s very challenging to play with these relentless riffs and drum patterns. The final part is my favourite, where a progressive-like bridge and solo give way to probably the most brutal section of the entire record. It makes me wanna destroy something every time I hear it…‘Powerblast’ has the feel right in its name. It’s a powerful song that doesn’t take any prisoners. We feel very attached to it as it has everything we like in a metal track: aggression and groove. There’s an ‘evil’ theme that creeps underneath the whole song that contributes to the overall heaviness of it. We can’t wait to play it live; people will bang their heads until their necks fall off!”