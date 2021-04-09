Kosmodemonic Premiere New Song & Music Video "Moirai" From Upcoming New Album "Liminal Light"

Brooklyn, NYC-based blackened doom quartet Kosmodemonic premiere a new song and music video named "Moirai", taken from their impending new album "Liminal Light". The record comes out on May 7 via Transylvanian Recordings.





Tell the band about the song:

“We chose “Moirai” as the tune to feature because it was one of the first songs written that demonstrates the new sonic territory we started exploring for this record. “Moirai” shows how we expanded our black-metal sensibilities into a broader scope focusing more on tight rhythmic attacks and punchier, streamlined songwriting. The drum and bass interplay on this tune is sick, there’s amazing drum fills, and the vocal performance shows a more textured and dynamic attack.”