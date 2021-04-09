Ninkharsag Premiere New Song "Strigoi Diabolicum" From Upcoming New Album "The Dread March of Solemn Gods"
UK black metal band Ninkharsag premiere a new song titled "Strigoi Diabolicum", taken from their forthcoming new album "The Dread March of Solemn Gods". The outing was recorded and produced in 2019 by Chris Fielding (Conan, Winterfylleth, Primordial) at Foel Studios, and will be released on April 30th via Vendetta Records.
Check out now "Strigoi Diabolicum" below.
