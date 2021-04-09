Betrayal Premiere New Song "Greed and Oblivion" From Upcoming New Album "Disorder Remains"

German death metal band Betrayal premiere a new song entitled "Greed and Oblivion", taken from their upcoming new album "Disorder Remains". Their second full-length is set for release on April 16th by Rising Nemesis Records.

Check out now "Greed and Oblivion" below.





Tell the band:

“Regarding sound quality as well as songwriting, we definitely reached the next step with Disorder Remains. The entire writing process was new for us since a part of the record was finished in the studio where we could focus on our concept and implement a lot of spontaneous ideas. We tried to combine a gloomy and powerful atmosphere which can be transferred live as well as on CD. It was recorded at the Unleash The Sound Studios while sounds for guitars and bass were created by no other than Sky Van Hoff. With this decision, we try to underline the intensity of emotions throughout our songs with a brutal sound.”