Carnifex Premiere Cover Of Korn’s “Dead Bodies Everywhere”
Band Photo: Korn (?)
San Diego, CA deathcore band Carnifex premiere their take on Korn‘s song “Dead Bodies Everywhere“ streaming via YouTube below.
What's Next?
