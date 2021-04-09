Beartooth Premiere New Music Video “Devastation”
A new Wyatt Clough directed music video for Beartooth‘s latest track “Devastation” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. A June 25th release has been announced for the band’s impending fourth studio full length titled “Below“.
