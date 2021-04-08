Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Quebec's Disembodiment

The French Canadian province Quebec has long been a hotbed of metal, whether we are talking about the mesmerizing prog thrashers Voivod or the brutal technical death metal juggernaut Cryptopsy, or countless impressive bands in between. Disembodiment has emerged from the Sherbrooke and Montreal area with a distinctly nineties style of death metal that owes a great deal to the likes of Incantation. While that band has inspired countless forgettable acts obsessed with the currently popular “cavernous” death metal crew, Disembodiment succeeds because they aren’t laser-focused upon sound and style as much as they are with tapping into the spirit and essence of the old guard. What’s more, they are clearly concerned with the value of songwriting, as evidenced by their debut six-song release “Mutated Chaos.”

Following an intro that sounds as though it was culled from an ominous seventies horror, a slow and primal dirge sets off “Ceaseless Discharge.” Here and elsewhere, the influences of other notable death metal powerhouses like Disma and Undergang rear their ugly heads. The tail-end of the opening proper track picks up tempo slightly, but the band’s clear emphasis is upon a lumbering, jackhammer pace that’s enveloped by decidedly evil riff work. For those craving old-school bands who capture the sound as well as the essence of death metal’s pioneering acts, Disembodiment is definitely a band worth checking out.