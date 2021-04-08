Column
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Quebec's Disembodiment
The French Canadian province Quebec has long been a hotbed of metal, whether we are talking about the mesmerizing prog thrashers Voivod or the brutal technical death metal juggernaut Cryptopsy, or countless impressive bands in between. Disembodiment has emerged from the Sherbrooke and Montreal area with a distinctly nineties style of death metal that owes a great deal to the likes of Incantation. While that band has inspired countless forgettable acts obsessed with the currently popular “cavernous” death metal crew, Disembodiment succeeds because they aren’t laser-focused upon sound and style as much as they are with tapping into the spirit and essence of the old guard. What’s more, they are clearly concerned with the value of songwriting, as evidenced by their debut six-song release “Mutated Chaos.”
Following an intro that sounds as though it was culled from an ominous seventies horror, a slow and primal dirge sets off “Ceaseless Discharge.” Here and elsewhere, the influences of other notable death metal powerhouses like Disma and Undergang rear their ugly heads. The tail-end of the opening proper track picks up tempo slightly, but the band’s clear emphasis is upon a lumbering, jackhammer pace that’s enveloped by decidedly evil riff work. For those craving old-school bands who capture the sound as well as the essence of death metal’s pioneering acts, Disembodiment is definitely a band worth checking out.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Unearthing The Metal Underground: Disembodiment"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.