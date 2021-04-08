Lamentari Premiere New Song & Music Video "Nihilitatis"
Danish symphonic black metal outfit Lamentari premiere a new song and music video "Nihilitatis", streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
"A harrowing forest, with ominous ruins. Beyond its borders peaks forth a spire on top of a castle. A long path leads to a white chapel. Here the letters with the symbol of Sulfur are to be delivered, so that deathly rituals can commence the new dawn of the Cult.
The Cult has worked beyond the periphery of the known. Its secrets have always been inherited in clandestine gatherings, in places known only to devoted flock-members and those of the priesthood. Now, pieces are moving. The patience of the Cult will reward only those truly feverish. Will you be among them?"
