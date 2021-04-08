Terminalist Premiere New Song & Video "Terminal Dispatch" From Upcoming New Album "The Great Acceleration"
Danish thrash metal band Terminalist premiere a new song and video "Terminal Dispatch", taken from their upcoming new album "The Great Acceleration", out on May 7th via Indisciplinarian.
Check out now "Terminal Dispatch" below.
