Shadowspawn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Daughters Of Lot"" From Upcoming New Album "Biology of Disbelief"
Danish death metal band Shadowspawn premiere a new song and lyric video titled "Daughters Of Lot", taken from their forthcoming new album "Biology of Disbelief". The record will be released by Emanzipation Productions on April 16th.
