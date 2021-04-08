Aphonic Threnody Premiere New Song & Music Video "Chapel of the Dead" From Upcoming New Album "The All Consuming Void"

Funeral doom/death metal outfit Aphonic Threnody premiere a new song and music video entitled "Chapel of the Dead", taken from their upcoming new album "The All Consuming Void". The record will be released on April 23rd on CD and digital formats.

Check out now "Chapel of the Dead" below.



