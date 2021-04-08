Zao Premiere New Single & Music Video “Transitions”
Days ahead of this Friday’s, April 09th release of their new full length "The Crimson Corridor", Zao premiere another new advance track and music video for it titled “Transitions”.
Tells drummer Jeff Gretz:
“In general, we are extremely hands-off with artists and video directors. We find people we like and tell them to just do their thing. There is a level of trust there that is extremely important to us. We have been fans of Eric Livingston for a long time and were always looking for a reason to work with him. We sent him the song along with very vague descriptions of ‘Birth, Death, Decay, Nature, Agoraphobic Skies.’ He wrote us back within minutes and said, ‘Got it! Oh, and I think there will be claymation.’ What more could you ask for?”
