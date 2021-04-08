See: Erik Rutan’s Playthrough Of New Cannibal Corpse Song “Condemnation Contagion”

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Cannibal Corpse premiere a new playthrough of their new guitarist, Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, ex-Morbid Angel, etc.) showcasing their as-yet unreleased new song “Condemnation Contagion“. That song is one of the eleven tracks to appear on the group’s new outing, “Violence Unimagined” to be released on April 16. Erik Rutan officially replaced Pat O’Brien in Cannibal Corpse last year.