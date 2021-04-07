Withered To Release New Album "Verloren" In June

Tortured blackened death masters Withered will release their new full-length, "Verloren," on June 25 via Season of Mist Underground Activists! The devastating first single, "By Tooth in Tongue," is available now along with an intense and disturbing music video accompaniment, which was created by Guilherme Henriques. Listen and watch below!

The band states: "'By Tooth In Tongue' addresses the designed oppression/control this existence imposes upon each of us to encourage conformity. How the raw nature you gift yourself when plucked from the abyss is suppressed and going to the lengths required to honor your true self and release it into the world.

"We hope you enjoy it. as with any new music from us, there are plenty of twists/turns and new stylings introduced."

With an impressive body of work fanned out over the course of 18 years and five albums which have weathered as many trends, Withered continues to confound and refuses to compromise. New album "Verloren" is the Atlanta quartet's most daring and iconoclastic work yet, one that spits in the eye of complacency and exists as a contrarian masterstroke.

"Verloren" translates to "missing" from German and demonstrates a topical uniqueness; one that discusses the stuff everyone from the steeliest of black metal cape wearers to the gore-obsessed death metal crushers and everyone playing in a band or not has had to - or will have to - confront at some point. By leveling the elitist playing field so often found in extreme metal underground attitudes, "Verloren" offers a more holistic experience, elevating Withered by being unafraid to discuss topics that fly in the face of what most would connect to the sounds they make.

Tracklisting:

1. By Tooth In Tongue

2. The Predation

3. Dissolve

4. Casting In Wait

5. Passing Through…

6. ...The Long Hurt

7. Verloren

8. From Ashen Shores