Judas Priest Postpones European Tour Dates To 2021

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

British heavy metal icons Judas Priest has announced that, as many expected, the bands plans to tour Europe in 2021 have now been moved to next year. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Unfortunately due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues in Europe we have been advised that our 2021 dates will not be able to take place as planned - all dates have been rescheduled to 2022 - all tickets will remain valid for the new dates - further dates will be announced shortly... However we are pleased to confirm our UK headline show at Bloodstock Open Air 2021 is still scheduled for this coming August where we look forward to celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest and 20 years of Bloodstock."

The new tour dates are as follows:

May 27 - Moscow, Russia

May 29 - St. Petersburg, Russia

June 1 - Kiev, Ukraine

June 3 - Gdansk, Poland

June 5 - Tallinn, Estonia

June 8 - Helsinki, Finland

June 11 - Rattvik, Sweden

June 12 - Linkoping, Sweden

June 14 - Stavanger, Norway

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium

June 19 - Clisson, France

June 22 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

June 23 - Stuttgart, Germany

June 27 - Munich, Germany

July 5 - Zurich, Switzerland

July 6 - Frankfurt, Germany

July 9 - Vizovice, Czechia

July 11 - Budapest, Hungary

July 12 - Ljublijana, Slovenia

July 15 - Athens, Greece

July 17 - Sofia, Bulgaria

July 18 - Bucharest, Romania

July 21 - Bratislava, Slovakia

July 26 - Tilburg, Netherlands

July 30 - Halle, Germany

July 31 - Oberhausen, Germany