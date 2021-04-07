Judas Priest Postpones European Tour Dates To 2021
British heavy metal icons Judas Priest has announced that, as many expected, the bands plans to tour Europe in 2021 have now been moved to next year. A message from the band reads as follows:
"Unfortunately due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues in Europe we have been advised that our 2021 dates will not be able to take place as planned - all dates have been rescheduled to 2022 - all tickets will remain valid for the new dates - further dates will be announced shortly... However we are pleased to confirm our UK headline show at Bloodstock Open Air 2021 is still scheduled for this coming August where we look forward to celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest and 20 years of Bloodstock."
The new tour dates are as follows:
May 27 - Moscow, Russia
May 29 - St. Petersburg, Russia
June 1 - Kiev, Ukraine
June 3 - Gdansk, Poland
June 5 - Tallinn, Estonia
June 8 - Helsinki, Finland
June 11 - Rattvik, Sweden
June 12 - Linkoping, Sweden
June 14 - Stavanger, Norway
June 18 - Dessel, Belgium
June 19 - Clisson, France
June 22 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
June 23 - Stuttgart, Germany
June 27 - Munich, Germany
July 5 - Zurich, Switzerland
July 6 - Frankfurt, Germany
July 9 - Vizovice, Czechia
July 11 - Budapest, Hungary
July 12 - Ljublijana, Slovenia
July 15 - Athens, Greece
July 17 - Sofia, Bulgaria
July 18 - Bucharest, Romania
July 21 - Bratislava, Slovakia
July 26 - Tilburg, Netherlands
July 30 - Halle, Germany
July 31 - Oberhausen, Germany
